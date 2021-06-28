Montreal teen among first Canadians to receive new heart monitoring device

A Quebec teen is one of the first people in Canada to be implanted with brand new heart monitoring technology, atiny device the size of a AAA battery that was implanted near her heart by doctors at the Montreal Heart Institute.

Fourteen-year-old Elizabeth Chabot started having strange fainting spells that came without warning a few years ago.

“I was seeing dots when i was in the shower, it was black, like if I was going to black out,” she said.

Then, one day while skiing with friends, she did black out and crashed into a tree. She broke five vertebrae and she was sent to Ste-Justine Children's Hospital, where doctors performed an operation.

“She was okay, she was able to speak and everything, so that was good news, but we were really worried about her,” said her mother, Isabelle Corbeil.

But doctors couldn't figure out why she was fainting and were concerned about her heart, so they sent Elizabeth to the Montreal Heart Institute.

Doctors there implanted a tiny cardiac monitor near Elizabeth's heart.

“At first, we were not sure to do another operation for that, but it was really quick,” said Corbeil. “It was a really easy intervention.”

The new device is called the linq2 by Medtronic and it monitors Elizabeth's heart for signs of complications that could put her health at risk. It's for people who infrequently experience things like irregular heart rates, or fainting, just like Elizabeth

If she has an episode, she can use an app on her smartphone to record her symptoms and it automatically transfers the heart monitor’s data to the hospital.

“It's not going to do anything the next time she has an episode or loss of consciousness, but it's helpful for her to know that she has a monitor every time, so if something happens we are going to know that very quickly,” said Dr. Blanchine Mondesert, a cardio electrophysiologist with the MHI.

The hope is the data will lead to a diagnosis.

It's also the first time the settings on an implanted heart monitor can be changed by the hospital remotely, which means less hospital visits for the patient.

Mondesert said remote programming could eventually be used for other devices like pacemakers and defibrillators.

“We're not done yet with that, but it's our future and it will decrease a lot all the appointments that the patient can have in the hospital,” she said.

In July, Elizabeth can return to her active lifestyle, like competing in her favorite sport.

“I was doing tae kwon do every day,” she said.

But the implant also gives some relief to her parents.

“She's 14, she’s going to get a driver's license in two years, so we want to make sure that everything will be fine for her before she drives a car,” said Corbeil.