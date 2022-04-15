iHeartRadio
Montreal teen stable in hospital after being stabbed

image.jpg

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed in Montreal’s LaSalle borough Friday afternoon.

At around 3:15 p.m., police got a call concerning an altercation at Newman Blvd. and Dollard St. 

When officers arrived, they discovered the teenager with a stab wound in his lower body.

He was brought to hospital and his injuries are considered minor.

Investigators were still on the scene later that afternoon, but “at this moment it’s very difficult for police to determine the circumstances of the event,” said police spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils.

