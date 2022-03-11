iHeartRadio
-1°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal to build memorial to remember victims of COVID-19

image.jpg

A memorial for those who died of COVID-19 is expected to be built sometime this year in Montreal's Sud-Ouest borough, city officials announced Friday.

Benoît Dorais, mayor of the borough and vice-president of the city's executive committee, says it will be located near the CHSLD Yvon-Brunet in the Saint-Paul-Émard-Saint-Henri-Ouest neighbourhood.

Many residents living at this long-term care home lost their lives during the first wave of COVID-19 two years ago.

Dorais says the pandemic was devastating to many, stressing important to honour the memories of the deceased.

He adds he hopes this place of remembrance will be a source of peace for the loved ones and caregivers greatly affected by the traumatic experience.

A commemorative walk organized by the Comité aîné de l'organisme Concertation Ville-Émard/Côte-Saint-Paul is expected to take place Friday at 12:30 p.m., starting at the Angrignon Metro station.

It will then head to Ignace-Bourget Park, located on Newman Avenue in front of the CHSLD Yvon-Brunet for a ceremony slated to begin at 1 p.m. and followed by a short, silent walk.

The event is expected to end at the Calabrese Family Association on Jolicoeur Street.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 11, 2022. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error