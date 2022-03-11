Montreal to build memorial to remember victims of COVID-19

A memorial for those who died of COVID-19 is expected to be built sometime this year in Montreal's Sud-Ouest borough, city officials announced Friday.

Benoît Dorais, mayor of the borough and vice-president of the city's executive committee, says it will be located near the CHSLD Yvon-Brunet in the Saint-Paul-Émard-Saint-Henri-Ouest neighbourhood.

Many residents living at this long-term care home lost their lives during the first wave of COVID-19 two years ago.

Dorais says the pandemic was devastating to many, stressing important to honour the memories of the deceased.

He adds he hopes this place of remembrance will be a source of peace for the loved ones and caregivers greatly affected by the traumatic experience.

A commemorative walk organized by the Comité aîné de l'organisme Concertation Ville-Émard/Côte-Saint-Paul is expected to take place Friday at 12:30 p.m., starting at the Angrignon Metro station.

It will then head to Ignace-Bourget Park, located on Newman Avenue in front of the CHSLD Yvon-Brunet for a ceremony slated to begin at 1 p.m. and followed by a short, silent walk.

The event is expected to end at the Calabrese Family Association on Jolicoeur Street.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 11, 2022.