Montreal to extend paid parking hours in most of downtown

The City of Montreal is extending paid parking downtown, meaning late-night visitors will have to feed the meter until 11 p.m. most evenings.

As of Nov. 15, paid parking in much of downtown and the Old Port will apply between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. on weekdays (currently 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.) and between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. on Saturdays (currently 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

The Sunday paid parking hours, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., will stay the same. Additionally, the fee of $4 per hour is maintained.

Here are the five sectors of the Ville-Marie borough affected by the change:

Guy Street / Sherbrooke Street West / Du Parc Avenue / René-Lévesque Boulevard West

Guy Street / René-Lévesque Boulevard West / Saint-Hubert Street / Saint-Antoine Street / Saint-Jacques Street

Saint-Laurent Boulevard / Sherbrooke Street West / Saint-Hubert Street / René-Lévesque Boulevard West

Robert-Bourassa Boulevard / Saint-Antoine Street / De la Commune Street

Du Parc Avenue / Sherbrooke Street West / Saint-Laurent Boulevard / René-Lévesque Boulevard

The city is changing the paid parking schedule to "be more consistent with the opening hours of different businesses and cultural institutions," said councillor Sophie Mauzerolle in a press release.

The idea is to increase turnover and free up street parking spaces, attracting more people to the downtown area.

Montreal is also increasing the maximum payment duration from three to five hours so customers can "fully benefit" from the offerings of nearby businesses, the release states.