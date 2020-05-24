iHeartRadio
Montreal to get first taste of real summer heat as temps forecasted to top 30

image.jpg

Montreal is about to get hit with some very hot weather.

On Sunday Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the Montreal area, warning that temperatures are forecasted to reach between 30 and 33 C on Tuesday, Wednesday and possibly Thursday.

“Corresponding humidex values will range from 35 to 38. Overnight lows are forecast to be between 18 and 22 Celsius. Cooler temperatures are forecast for the end of the week,” Environment Canada said on its website.

While hot, the forecasted weather does not qualify as a heat wave. According to the City of Montreal website, a heat wave is defined as two consecutive nights where temperatures are higher than 25 C and three consecutive days where the temperature is higher than 33 C.

The city has issued recommendations for periods of intense heat, which include drinking six to eight classes of water per day, wearing loose, light-coloured clothing, limiting physical activity, taking cool showers or baths and checking in on the elderly and vulnerable.

Those looking to take a dip to cool off won't be able to – the city's pools are closed due to the COVID-19 crisis.  

