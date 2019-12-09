Montreal to host inaugural world sprint and team triathlon championships in 2022

MONTREAL -- Montreal will host the inaugural world sprint and team triathlon championships in 2022.

The International Triathlon Union made the announcement Monday.

The new event will include an elite mixed relay, a semifinal in the super sprint category and a World Triathlon Series stage. Mixed relay will make its Olympic debut at next year's Tokyo Games.

Montreal hosted the ITU world championships in 1999.

"Montreal is renowned as a premiere city for staging world-class events and there is no doubt in my mind they will put on a golden show once again while hosting the 2022 Sprint and Team World Championships," Kim Van Bruggen, chief executive officer of Triathlon Canada, said in a statement.

"We are thrilled with this news and are grateful to the ITU for giving us the opportunity to now showcase the pinnacle of our sport in Canada."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2019.