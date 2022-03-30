Montreal to host Olympic and Paralympic trials in 2024

The Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Swimming Trials will be held in Montreal in 2024.

Swimming Canada made the announcement at the unveiling of the 2023 and 2024 national event schedule.

The competition to determine the Olympic and Paralympic teams that will compete at the Paris Games will be held at the Olympic Park in Montreal from May 14 to 19, 2024.

"We are particularly excited to be going to Montreal for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Trials in preparation for Paris 2024," said Wayne Lomas, Swimming Canada's Associate Director of High Performance, in a release. "With the Quebec City High Performance Centre program based there and the city and pool's proud heritage, we know it will be a great event."

Meanwhile, the 2023 FINA World Championships and World Para-swimming Championships trials will be held at the Pan American Sports Centre in Toronto.

Canadian swimmers are currently preparing for the 2022 Canadian Swimming Trials, April 5-10 in Victoria, which will select teams for the world championships and Commonwealth Games later this summer.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 30, 2022