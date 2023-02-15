iHeartRadio
Montreal to spend $800,000 on gun violence support hotline


A makeshift memorial is shown for Amir Benayad and other victims of gun shootings in Montreal, Sunday, January 16, 2022. Benayad, a 17-year-old teen died Thursday following a shooting in the city's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

The City of Montreal is creating a new telephone support line to provide guidance and answer concerns about violence, specifically those perpetrated with guns.

The city will grant $800,000 Centre for the Prevention of Radicalization Leading to Violence (CPRMV) over two years, as part of its action plan stemming from the city's forum on combating gun violence.

The resource is separate from but complementary to those offered by the Montreal police (SPVM).

The city said that starting in the spring, the confidential hotline will offer free support to family members concerned about gun violence their youth are surrounded by.

"In recent months, I have met many parents who have told me that they feel powerless in the face of the violence their children may be experiencing," said Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante. "By focusing on prevention and seeking to improve the quality of life and life paths of young people, this initiative is at the heart of our Montreal model for urban safety. The safety of Montrealers is our top priority, and we will continue to innovate and think outside the box to ensure the peace of mind of families in all neighbourhoods."

The not-for-profit CPRMV was created in 2015 with the aim of "preventing violent radicalization and providing support to individuals affected by the phenomenon, be they individuals who are radicalized or undergoing radicalization, family or friends of such individuals, teachers, professionals or field workers."

CPRMV executive director Roselyne Mavangu said the organization has recognized expertise in the field of concern.

"To respond to the increase in gun violence in Montreal, we need to work together, and the centre will do its part. We are equipped to support people who are affected by the complex issues of gun violence. The establishment of a hotline will allow us to better understand their realities and direct them to the appropriate support resources," she said. 

