iHeartRadio
-9°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal to transform soccer stadium into COVID-19 centre for homeless population

A health-care worker prepares to swab a man at a COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal North. (File photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

The Montreal Soccer Stadium, located in the St-Michel neighbourhood in the northeast part of the city, is set to be transformed into a site to house homeless people who are COVID-19-positive but do not require hospital care.

The site will have 150 beds, which will be divided into individual units that will meet public health guidelines.

These spaces will be available on a progressive basis over the next few days. The spaces come in addition to those announced Wednesday at the Centre Pierre-Charbonneau, bringing the total number of new spaces to 250.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2021.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error