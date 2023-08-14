iHeartRadio
22°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal tourism has returned to pre-pandemic levels


image.jpg

Midway through the tourist season, Tourisme Montréal reports numbers on par with the same period in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization says hotel occupancy rates in the city are now at pre-pandemic levels, with an average of nearly 80 per cent, while hotel capacity has increased by 5 per cent.

As usual, visitors from the U.S. and France make up the majority of tourists in Montreal, but there's been a 10 per cent increase in visitors from other countries, notably the U.K., Mexico and Brazil.

Tourisme Montréal maintains that the city's summer festivals and events generate high visitor numbers.

Additionally, since the start of the summer season, Montreal has hosted more than 80 business and sporting events, figures similar to those for the same period last year.

Forecasts are optimistic for the rest of the season, with a 6 per cent increase in total visitors expected through to October. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*