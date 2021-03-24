iHeartRadio
12°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal traffic alert: long-term closures coming in Ville-Marie and Viger tunnels

Traffic heading into the Ville-Marie Tunnel following the first snow fall of 2019. SOURCE Daniel J. Rowe

Montreal motorists taking the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136/A-720) in both directions should -- wait for it -- get ready for delays.

Major rehabilitation work is planned for the Ville-Marie and Viger tunnels, starting March 26, that will result in long-term partial closures.

The work should last until mid-May.

The following closures will be in effect:

  • Two of four lanes on the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136/A-720) eastbound in the Rue Guy exit (3) and Rue de la Montagne (4) area starting March 26 at 5 a.m.
  • One of three lanes on the Ville-Marie Expressway (A-720) westbound between the Highway 10 Exit (5) and the entrance from Lucien-L'Allier St. starting March 29 at 5 a.m.
  • The Ville-Marie Expressway eastbound will be completely closed from March 25 (Thursday) at 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • The expressway westbound will be completely closed from March 28 (Sunday) at 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

All work is subject to cancellation or postponement due to weather conditions.

For all road info in Montreal, visit the Quebec 511 website or follow the account on Twitter. 

Terminé*** #A40 ouest (Métropolitaine), dans le S.O.S. Saint-Denis, un camion plateforme est immobilisé

— Québec 511 (@Qc511_Mtl) March 24, 2021

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error