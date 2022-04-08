Montreal traffic heading to the South Shore, get ready for closures this weekend

Major work on Highway 25 in the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel towards the South Shore this weekend means drivers in the east should expect heavy traffic on the Jacques-Cartier Bridge approaches in Montreal.

In addition, work in the Saint-Pierre Interchange will cause a few headaches for those stuck in detours.

HIGHWAY 25 / LOUIS-HIPPOLYTE-LA FONTAINE TUNNEL

Southbound

From Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Between Montreal and Longueuil, the entire Highway 25 South between the Montreal, downtown exit (4) and Île Charron, including the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel.

The Souligny Ave. East entrance to Highway 25 southbound will remain open. Users will be redirected to Exit 3 - Notre-Dame Street / Hochelaga Street towards Notre-Dame Street East to follow the main detour, towards the Jacques-Cartier Bridge.

Weather permitting, the tunnel towards the South Shore may be closed overnight Monday to Thursday in the coming weeks.

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

From Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The Highway 20 eastbound ramp (Exit 63) to Route-138 westbound towards the Honoré-Mercier Bridge.

The following is a default closure as of 11:30 p.m.:

The 1st Ave. / Montreal-Toronto Blvd. entrance for Route-138 West.

One of three lanes on Highway 20 eastbound will close as of 11 p.m. between the 1st Ave. exit (62) and the interchange.

SAMUEL-DE CHAMPLAIN BRIDGE

On Saturday and Sunday, from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m., the left and centre lanes on the bridge will be closed heading towards Montreal.

UPCOMING

Highway 13/520 Interchange closures starting April 12 at 10 p.m. until the end of May are as follows:

The Highway 13 southbound ramp to Highway 520 eastbound.

The Highway 520 eastbound ramp to Highway 13 southbound.

One of two lanes on Cote-de-Liesse Rd. eastbound between 32nd Ave. and Highway 13.

Decarie Interchange closures starting April 11 at 5 a.m. until the end of November are as follows:

The Highway 40 westbound ramp (Cote-de-Liesse Rd.) to Marcel-Laurin Blvd.

Wellington and St. Patrick streets closures until June are as follows:

One-way Wellington St. northbound traffic between Bridge St. and St. Patrick St. will have one lane open and no left turns on St. Patrick St.

One-way St. Patrick St. westbound traffic (towards Verdun), between Wellington and St. Columban streets will have one lane open.

REMINDER

VICTORIA BRIDGE

Ongoing work will close the upstream lane (on the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge side) until September. Traffic on the single lane will follow the following schedule: Montreal-bound, from 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and South Shore-bound, from 1:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next day every day.

All work may be cancelled due to weather. For more information, visit the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page.