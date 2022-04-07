Montreal transit ridership still much lower than pre-pandemic times, but customer satisfaction rose over last year: STM annual report

Montreal's public transit system struggled to regain commuters over the last year following repeated province-wide lockdowns.

According to the STM's 2021 annual report, ridership was down 44 per cent since before the pandemic, even with a gradual increase in commuting before Omicron's explosive arrival.

“For the STM, one of the greatest challenges of 2021 was adapting to the rounds of lockdown and reopening measures due to the pandemic,” said Éric Alan Caldwell, Chair of the STM Board of Directors, in a press release.

Reliability of the bus fleet was up, with fewer vehicles out for maintenance thanks in part to the ongoing purchase of 940 new buses.

Comments and complaints were down by 6 per cent for a total of 27,700.

Caldwell also noted the satisfaction rate went up to 75 per cent from 70 per cent the previous year.