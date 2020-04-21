Montreal university students sad over disrupted convocation ceremonies amid COVID-19

Thousands of students finishing their degrees at Montreal universities are coming to terms with the fact that their convocation ceremonies won’t be happening as planned, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to force people indoors.

“My sadness isn't so much about the ceremony in itself, it’s about the moments around it,” said Camille Ross-Williams, a political science major at Concordia University set to graduate in June. “Even if they have one in the fall or winter to replace it, it's just not going to have the same feel that the planned graduation would have had.”

Ross was looking forward to dress shopping with her best friend, having her family at the ceremony, and going for a celebratory bottomless mimosa brunch, but she’s thankful the people around her are healthy.

“I've just come to terms that I'm not going to have those moments, and that's okay, because we're going through an unprecedented event,” she said.

Ross-Williams is one of thousands of students whose graduation ceremony is still up in the air. Will it take place virtually? Will it be postponed? No one is quite sure.

For Firas Khelifi, an engineering student at Concordia, more than just convocation is being affected by the coronavirus.

At the end of every year, engineering projects are displayed in Concordia’s EV building. This is an important part of their end of year activities, Khelifi said, because recruiters show up to browse and network.

And then there’s the iron ring ceremony.

“It’s a symbolic ritual in which we are given our iron rings, our engineering rings, and it has a lot of symbolic value about our profession, about humility in our profession, about integrity in our profession,” he said.

The ceremony has been pushed to the end of the fall semester, which isn’t the end of the world, Khelifi said, but there are many international students who won’t be in town anymore.

“For us engineering students, the final year is really a whole experience,” Khelifi said. But beyond disappointment surrounding graduation, Khelifi expressed concern about how the pandemic will affect jobs in the field.

“I’m a little bit anxious to see how the job market will be affected for the class of 2020,” he said. “I’m more anxious about that than I am about the ceremonies.”

Last week, McGill students caught wind of the fact that convocation ceremonies may end up being held online. They started a petition asking the school to reschedule convocation for a later date, once it’s safe for people to gather again.

“As students, we feel that our convocation ceremonies should not be a victim of this unfortunate situation,” the petition reads. “We implore the Principal's Office at McGill University to assure students that convocation ceremonies for the grads of 2020 will be held at to-be-determined dates, once we can safely gather again. The option of a virtual ceremony is not sufficient for the importance of this event.”

The petition received just under 2,400 signatures in a week.

“We are exploring alternative ways for the community to come together to commemorate these academic achievements at some point in the near future, we will have information to share on this matter shortly,” McGill said in an emailed statement, adding that while it is important to celebrate hard-earned achievements, keeping the community safe must come first.

Concordia and McGill universities are expected to release information about convocation imminently.