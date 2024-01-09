Montreal unregistered acupuncturist's clients urged to get tested for HIV, hepatitis

Montreal public health is urging clients of a man offering acupuncture treatments in the city's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood to get tested for hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV.

In a news release on Tuesday, health officials said the risks stem from the potential reuse and cross-contamination of acupuncture needles, suction cups and injections administered by Dashdorj Bayasgalan, also known as "Dr. Ba."

The Quebec Order of Acupuncturists notified public health of a potential safety threat after receiving a complaint from one of Bayasgalan’s clients. Maxime Deshaies, the group's president, said the order isn't aware of any cases of infection, but wants to be careful.

"We acted directly, without waiting for bad consequences, to avoid risks for the population," Deshaies said in an interview.

Public health says Bayasgalan is not a member of the order but provided treatments akin to acupuncture. Anyone in Quebec who wants to practise the profession must hold a licence and be a member in good standing of the order.

The health agency says it's recommending that all clients who were treated with acupuncture needles, suction cups or injections get tested. Dr. Geneviève Cadieux, a spokeswoman for public health, said it's possible some of the equipment was reused for more than one patient and could have been contaminated with blood.

People who are infected with those three diseases may not show symptoms for years but could still infect others in that time, she said.

Cadieux said Bayasgalan has been informed that he can no longer offer treatments that put the health of the public at risk and that he has accepted to stop treatments using needles or cups.

The acupuncturist order inspected Bayasgalan's office and seized equipment. Deshaies said it's possible Bayasgalan could face sanctions, including through the legal system.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 9, 2024.