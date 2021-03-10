Montreal vaccination site set to give 1,000 COVID-19 doses per day
The first of thousands of vaccinations is scheduled Wednesday morning at a site that is set to be one of the largest in Montreal.
The first COVID-19 vaccine dose is scheduled for 8:10 a.m. at the Bill Durnan Arena in the Notre-Dame-de-Grace borough.
There are six vaccination stations that can administer 1,000 doses per day at the arena on Vezina St. that is administered by the Montreal Centre-West health and social services centre (CIUSSS).
The site is open seven-days-a-week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
An appointment is required, and those interested can call 1-877-644-4545 or use the Quebec government site.
QUEBEC CITY VACCINATION CENTRE OPENS
COVID-19 vaccination appoitments are now being taken in Quebec City for those 70 years old and older.
The Quebec City health and social services centre (CIUSSS de la Capitale-Nationale) said Wednesday morning that making an appointment is mandatory.
During the vaccination, the caregiver of an elderly person can also get a vaccine at the same time, if he is 70 years of age and over and if he is present for support three days a week or more.
Only one accompanying person can be vaccinated.
Four vaccination clinics are now available in Quebec City: at the Centre de foires d'ExpoCite and at Laval University's Pavillon Alphonse-Desjardins, as well as at the Centre de curling de Clermont, in Charlevoix, and at the Rolland-Dion Multifunctional Centre in Portneuf.
Appointments can be made online or by phone at 418-644-4545 or toll free at 1-877-644-4545.
-- with files from The Canadian Press.