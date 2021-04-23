Montreal walk-in vaccination sites closing; Gen X 'showed up,' and used up, AstraZeneca doses

As vaccine supply dries up, for now, Montreal's walk-in vaccination sites are shutting their doors.

City public health authorities said the walk-in operation for AstraZeneca shots has been an "overwhelming success," to the point that the doses are all gone, or at least spoken for, after the last two days.

Quebec broke two records in a row on Wednesday and Thursday for daily vaccination highs.

As many in Generation X said, this week was their moment: after Quebec lowered the age cutoff for AstraZeneca to 45, on Tuesday, they jumped at their chance.

"The population aged 45 and over showed up!" wrote public health.

"With the appointments confirmed in the next week, more than 20,000 AstraZeneca vaccines will have been administered in the city."

Booked appointments aren't affected by the change, but it is no longer possible to get a walk-in dose at the following sites: