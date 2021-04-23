Montreal walk-in vaccination sites closing; Gen X 'showed up,' and used up, AstraZeneca doses
As vaccine supply dries up, for now, Montreal's walk-in vaccination sites are shutting their doors.
City public health authorities said the walk-in operation for AstraZeneca shots has been an "overwhelming success," to the point that the doses are all gone, or at least spoken for, after the last two days.
Quebec broke two records in a row on Wednesday and Thursday for daily vaccination highs.
As many in Generation X said, this week was their moment: after Quebec lowered the age cutoff for AstraZeneca to 45, on Tuesday, they jumped at their chance.
"The population aged 45 and over showed up!" wrote public health.
"With the appointments confirmed in the next week, more than 20,000 AstraZeneca vaccines will have been administered in the city."
Booked appointments aren't affected by the change, but it is no longer possible to get a walk-in dose at the following sites:
- Palais des congrès (1001, place Jean-Paul Riopelle, Montreal, H2Z 1H5)
- Montreal-North vaccination clinic (11201, blvd. Lacordaire, Montreal, H1G 4J7)
- Christophe-Colomb vaccination clinic (7355, av. Christophe-Colomb, Montreal, H2R 2S5)
- Saint-Laurent vaccination clinic (821, av. Sainte Croix, Saint-Laurent, H4L 3X9)
- Bob Birnie Arena (58, av. Maywood, Pointe-Claire, H9R 0A7)
- Dollard-des-Ormeaux Civic Centre (12001, boul. De Salaberry, Dollard-des-Ormeaux, H9B 2A7)
- Dollard-St-Laurent Sports Centre (707, 75e avenue, LaSalle, H8R 3Y2)
- Gerry-Robertson Community Centre (9665, boul. Gouin Ouest, Montreal, H8Y 1R4)
- Montreal General Hospital (1650 Cedar Avenue, Montreal, H3G 1A4)
- Bill-Durnan Arena (4988, rue Vézina, Montreal, H3W 1C1)
- Atrium of the Olympic Stadium (4545, ave. Pierre-de-Coubertin, Montreal, H1V 0B2)