Montreal weather: In case you missed it, it's snowing

People wear face masks as they walk along a street as light snow falls in Montreal, Sunday, November 22, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

The blanket of snow covering Montreal on Wednesday will likely be drowned out with overnight showers. 

The city could see between 5-7 cm of snow before it slows in the afternoon, when temperatures are expected to exceed the freezing mark.

Rain is expected to begin around 3 a.m. on Thursday and the temperature should reach a high of 8 C over the course of the day. 

As of about 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, temperatures in the city hovered around the -4 C mark and a light snow fell from the sky. 

A #snowy start to the day! #Montreal could see 5-7cm. #Snow will taper off this afternoon as temps climb above the freezing mark. #Showers in forecast overnight into Thursday. ⁦@CTVMontreal
��: Nick Meireles pic.twitter.com/mK75LsEIOF

— Lori Graham (@LGrahamCTV) November 25, 2020

