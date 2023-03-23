iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Macdonald High School closed for 'security reasons' after threat


Macdonald High School in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, QC. (Lester B. Pearson School Board)

Parents and students at Macdonald High School in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue on Montreal's West Island were told that their students would be returned home and that classes were cancelled due to "security reasons."

"Students will be returned home by bus," the school wrote on its Facebook page. "We will keep you informed of additional details as events warrant."

Lester B. Pearson School Board communications director Darren Becker said a social media threat was discovered at 8 a.m., but could not say who made the threat or which platform it was posted on.

The school, he said, was closed as a precautionary measure, and that the threat was determined to be "unfounded."

"Our intention is to reopen the school tomorrow," he said. 

Students were not at the school yet when the threat was discovered.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*