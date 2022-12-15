iHeartRadio
Montreal will be hit with snow on Friday


Southwestern Quebec is bracing for its first snowstorm of the season. Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued snowfall warnings for areas including Ottawa and Montreal.

Quebec City is under a special weather statement, with snow expected to move in on Saturday.

Light snow is expected to begin in Montreal early Friday morning and will continue on and off through Saturday.

Snow totals for Montreal will be in the 15 to 20 centimetre-range, with heavier snow expected west of the city. The Ottawa Valley is expecting up to 25 cm of snow, with peak snowfall rates of 2 to 4 cm per hour.

Temperatures will hover around the freezing mark, causing heavy, wet snow to fall. Winds will also pick up as the system moves in, reducing visibility on the roadways.

ECCC is warning of significant impacts on rush hour traffic in urban areas.

The storm is bringing mixed bag of precipitation into southern Ontario, where warnings for freezing rain have been issued.

The massive storm system is affecting millions of travellers across the northeast U.S.

With temperatures expected to plummet next week, it looks like the snow will stick around in time for Christmas.

