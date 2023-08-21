Montreal will give out free baby-supply kits to parents

Starting next year, parents of Montreal's newest residents can pick up baby-supply kits at their local library.

The city's new "Bienvenue bébé" boxes will come with $200-worth of locally-made items, available to parents of infants between 0-12 months old as of Jan. 1, 2024.

"The boxes will be distributed in libraries, a meeting place for all Montrealers," reads a press release from Mayor Valerie Plante's office, which notes that the offer applies to "all new Montreal babies, including all births, adoptions and new arrivals."

Pratical items like clothes, a toothbrushe and a bib are included, as well as toys and even adult tickets for Espace Pour Vie (children under 4 go for free).

The city-sponsored program is the first of its kind in Quebec, but similar initiatives exist in places like Finland and Australia.

"We want to simplify the daily lives and wallets of Montreal families, promote greater equality of opportunity and strengthen the sense of belonging among our little ones," reads a quote from Plante included in the release.

According to provisional data from the Quebec government, just under 20,000 babies were born in Montreal in 2022.

La boîte montréalaise Bienvenue bébé arrive le 1er janvier! ����



Pour soutenir les familles montréalaises, nous leur offrirons cette boîte de bienvenue pour bébé à compter du 1er janvier 2024. Elle comprend des articles durables et d’entreprises d’ici qui seront utiles dans la… pic.twitter.com/QIR6MLhTxY