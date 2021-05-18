Montreal woman slain, her partner faces second-degree murder charge in another suspected femicide

In what police believe is the 11th suspected case of femicide this year, a 35-year-old Montreal man was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder in the death of his wife in Cote Saint-Luc.

Ariobarzan Bakhtiar appeared at the Montreal courthouse Tuesday afternoon to face the murder charge, after Zoleikha Bakhtiar, 36, was killed overnight in an apartment building on Adalbert Avenue, near Earle Road.



"The information we have .. and our investigators will analyse all that .. is that they were in a marital relationship," said Montreal police spokesperson Julien Levesque.

The accused was remanded into custody and is due back in court on July 5.

Police received a 911 call at midnight about a woman suffering from injuries.

"When the police arrived, a woman was found injured by a sharp object," said Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chévrefils. "Her death was pronounced at the scene."

She notes two children were in the apartment at the time.

Chévrefils confirmed this is Montreal's ninth homicide of 2021. The woman's death comes after a rash of suspected femicides in Quebec since the start of 2021.

The 11 cases prompted the Quebec government to act, funding a five-year, $222-million action plan to combat violence against women.

The funds will finance shelters, support organizations that help violent men, and improve police and judicial services offered to victims of domestic violence in court.



Groups who work with victims of conjugal violence were upset by the latest alleged case of femicide.



"There's no words to describe our reaction. We are extremely sad. And it shows the reality of what intimate partner violence is, how dangerous it can be," said Claudine Thibaudeau, a social worker with SOS Violence Conjugale, a group that works with victims of domestic violence. "It puts forth the reality of the fear of the victims of violence, that it's a valid fear."



While the isolation that comes with COVID-19 restrictions has put the matter into the spotlight, Melpa Kamateros of Shield of Athena Family Services says the problem was there long before the pandemic.

"The pandemic is something that has reinforced… underlying situations that were there in the past, and that continue to be there," she said, adding, "this problem, it does not seem to be going away anytime soon."

SUPPORT NETWORK

Victims of domestic violence can contact SOS violence conjugale at 1-800-363-9010.

Other resources:

- With files from The Canadian Press and CTV News Montreal's Amanda Kline and Stephane Giroux