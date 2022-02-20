Montreal woman still not found after going missing on Thursday

Montreal resident Neena Chumber Rani still hasn't been found since going missing on Thursday evening, police say.

She was last seen at around 6 p.m. leaving her residence in Ahuntsic-Cartierville. Investigators have reason to fear for her safety.

She is likely wearing a brown, knee-length coat, a dark toque and brown boots.

She stands at around 5'1" (1.5 metres), is of medium build, has long, greying black hair, black eyes, and brown skin. She also has a beauty mark on her right eye.

She speaks English, French and Punjabi. She is known to spend time in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville and Parc-Extension areas.

Anyone with knowledge of where she could be should contact Montreal police by calling 911. Anonymous tips can be made by calling (514) 393-1133, or through the Info-Crime Montreal website.