iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal writer Sarah Bernstein's 'Study for Obedience' shortlisted for Booker Prize


Canadian novelist Sarah Bernstein's absurdist novel "Study for Obedience" has been shortlisted for the prestigious Booker Prize. Bernstein is shown in a handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Alice Meikle

Canadian novelist Sarah Bernstein's absurdist novel "Study for Obedience" has been shortlisted for the prestigious Booker Prize.

The £50,000 ($82,000) award goes to the book named the best work of fiction written in English and published in the U.K. and Ireland.

"Study for Obedience," first published by Granta Books in the U.K. and released in Canada last month by Penguin Random House Canada, explores ideas of prejudice, power dynamics and how history shapes people.

Fellow Canadian Esi Edugyan, who is chair of the Booker judges this year, made the announcement, calling the novel a "meditation on survival" with prose that is at once darkly funny, urgent and beautiful.

Bernstein, who was born in Montreal and now lives in Scotland, also made the long list for the $100,000 Scotiabank Giller Prize. The short list for that prize will be announced Oct. 11, and the award will be handed out on Nov. 13.

The Booker Prize will be handed out Nov. 26.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2023. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*