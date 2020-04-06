Montrealer Chris Boucher of the Toronto Raptors joins NBA's COVID-19 awareness campaign

Montrealer Chris Boucher of the NBA champion Toronto Raptors is part of a chorus of pros from the league delivering public service announcements to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

A message from Chris Boucher ���� of the @Raptors. #NBATogether pic.twitter.com/L2bMabPOPP

In a video posted to Twitter, Boucher thanks emergency services personnel, grocery store workers and everyone else on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.

“I want you to know that we appreciate all the work that you guys do to keep people alive,” said the 27-year-old power forward, who was raised in Montreal's blue-collar Saint-Michel district.

“I also want to say that to beat this virus, we have to work together as a community and practice social distancing, go out only when needed, wear masks, gloves, and make sure we wash our hands all the time,” Boucher added. “I just hope for everybody to be safe, and for us to win this war, we’ve got to work together.”

The #NBATogether campaign has included interviews, PSAs, and information banners from pros across the league, which was the first to cancel games after Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus.

The #LakeShow cares deeply about your health and safety. Here's a reminder of how you can limit your exposure to COVID-19 through 9 simple steps. #NBATogether pic.twitter.com/ofQlFFrReM