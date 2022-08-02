iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montrealer faces life sentence after officials say his drugs killed 4 people in U.S.

Fentanyl pills are shown in an undated police handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT)

A Montreal man is facing a life sentence in the United States after pleading guilty to importing fentanyl into that country from his Canadian prison cell.

The U.S. Department of Justice says the drugs trafficked by Jason Joey Berry, 39, led to 15 overdoses, four of which were fatal.

Berry pleaded guilty last Friday to conspiracy to import and distribute fentanyl, a crime U.S. officials say resulted in serious bodily injury and death.

U.S. authorities say Berry, along with another inmate, arranged from a Canadian prison for the distribution of fentanyl and similar products from Canada and China into the United States.

Berry was arrested by Canadian authorities in 2019 and extradited to North Dakota in 2021.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 17, 2023, and faces a mandatory minimum of life in prison.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2022. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*