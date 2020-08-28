Montrealer found dead of apparent drowning in Ontario
Provincial police in eastern Ontario say a 32-year-old man from Montreal is dead after an apparent drowning.
Police say the incident happened Thursday at around 4:15 p.m. when a family was swimming in Prince Edward County.
They say one member of the family failed to surface and was eventually pulled from the water, at which point first responders performed CPR.
Investigators say the man was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
They identified the deceased as Oussama Righi.
Police say a post-mortem examination has been scheduled and foul play is not suspected.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2020.
Latest Audio
-
The Biodome is BackCharle-Mathieu Brunelle joins the show to tell us what's new at the Montreal Biodome See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
-
Bill Brownstein: Canadian content making a splash in the USABill Brownstein of the Montreal Gazette joins the show to give us the latest news in entertainment See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
-
New Covid19 Test?Dr. Christopher Labos joins Ken for the Sunday Morning House Call See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.