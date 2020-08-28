iHeartRadio
13°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montrealer found dead of apparent drowning in Ontario

An Ontario Provincial Police crest is displayed on the arm of an officer during a press conference in Vaughan, Ont., on Thursday, June 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

Provincial police in eastern Ontario say a 32-year-old man from Montreal is dead after an apparent drowning.

Police say the incident happened Thursday at around 4:15 p.m. when a family was swimming in Prince Edward County.

They say one member of the family failed to surface and was eventually pulled from the water, at which point first responders performed CPR.

Investigators say the man was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

They identified the deceased as Oussama Righi.

Police say a post-mortem examination has been scheduled and foul play is not suspected.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2020.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

  • image.jpg?t=1598794524&size=Large

    The Biodome is Back

    Charle-Mathieu Brunelle joins the show to tell us what's new at the Montreal Biodome See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
  • image.jpg?t=1598792102&size=Large

    Bill Brownstein: Canadian content making a splash in the USA

    Bill Brownstein of the Montreal Gazette joins the show to give us the latest news in entertainment See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
  • image.jpg?t=1598791977&size=Large

    New Covid19 Test?

    Dr. Christopher Labos joins Ken for the Sunday Morning House Call  See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
Typo or error
Typo or error