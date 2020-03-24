Montrealer helping Canadians stuck in Morocco to come back home

A Montrealer who managed to get out of Morocco before flights stopped is trying to help others who are stuck there return home as well.

"Things turned so quickly in Morocco," said business and life coach Sonia Zarbatany.

Two or three days into a retreat in Marrakech, Zarbatany said all hell broke loose with airports closing and flights being cancelled.

So she said she got herself and 21 others out of there after much confusion and no communication with the embassy or help from the government.

"They weren't telling us when they were sending flights, if they were sending flights," said Zarbatany.

"We would go to Casablanca airport and it was closed so then we had to go back to Marrakech and the embassy was telling us we had to find our way back home. That took a week."

Zarbatany finally arrived home last Friday.

"I said, 'If we can get 20 people home, it's time to help other people home,' " said Zarbatany.

"I had one woman that I was helping yesterday, two sisters, they finally made it on a flight. But they didn't have any money. The government was giving financial aid but that's over a week for them to get and they still haven't received any money," Zarbatany told CJAD 800's Andrew Carter.

Zarbatny said people shouldn't be blamed for getting stuck because everything was happening so fast.