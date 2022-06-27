Montrealer Nick Nemeroff has died, a 'devastating loss' for comedy community

Young Montreal-raised comedian Nick Nemeroff died suddenly on Monday, leaving comedy fans across the country grieving.

"Truly a devastating loss to the Toronto and Montreal comedy communities, where he developed and perfected his unique performance and delivery style," wrote his agency, Grand Wave Entertainment, in a statement Monday evening.

"Nick will be sorely missed, and fondly remembered."

Nemeroff was in his early 30s and had gathered a list of accolades since launching his comedy career. He'd appeared on Conan and at Just For Laughs, in CBC and CTV comedy shows, and he was nominated for a Juno Award last year for his album The Pursuit of Comedy Has Ruined My Life.

"We have been so proud to watch Nick grow into one of Canada's most popular and respected comedians," wrote Grand Wave.

Nemeroff's family wrote in an obituary of their "profound sadness" at his sudden death.

He grew up in Montreal West and attended Royal West Academy, later moving on to Ryerson's Radio and Television program, they wrote.

"He leaves behind a large group of dedicated friends spread across the many places he has lived: Montreal, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Australia," they said.

They noted that he appeared on Conan before age 30 and that he was considered both a "comic's comic" and a popular hit with audiences.

He had "unique cadence, labyrinthine deadpan, and [a] fresh take on misdirection-driven comedy," his family wrote.

"If Nick was on a comedy show, he was guaranteed to leave with new fans. And he deserved to, because comedy was, in many ways, his life."

He was 32 as of this March, when the newspaper The Suburban wrote a short article about him, noting also that he went to Dawson College and Concordia's John Molson School of Business before going to Ryerson and jumping into comedy.

Nemeroff was also a brother of two siblings and an "incredible uncle" to four children, as well as leaving behind his parents, his family noted.

Outside of comedy, his "family, friends and the Montreal Canadiens were all of great importance to him," his family wrote.

"Endlessly sweet, supportive of others, humble about his many skills and achievements, Nick Nemeroff lived his life doing what he loved, and that is how he will be remembered."

Neither the agency nor Nemeroff's family announced his cause of death. No date for his funeral has been announced.

His family had an early suggestion for how to remember him, however.

"One of the last things Nick did was to donate money to Planned Parenthood. As such, in lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Planned Parenthood chapter of your choice," they wrote.

In the wake of the news, fellow comedians and comedy fans from across the country took to social media to mourn, saying Nemeroff was not only hugely talented but a beloved person.

"He had the funniest cadence and pacing on stage that segued into an affable kindness off stage," one person wrote on Twitter.

"An incredible talent and a genuinely kind person," another said.

"Absolute master of absurdity and deadpan. Absolute gem of a guy," wrote Toronto comdian Sophie Kohn. "I loved sharing a stage with you, friend."