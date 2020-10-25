Montrealer Shady El Nahas wins bronze at Hungarian Judo Grand Slam

Montrealer Shady El Nahas won bronze at the Hungarian Judo Grand Slam on Sunday, adding a fourth medal to the Canadian crop during the event.

El Nahas defeated Belgian Toma Nikiforov in a fight for bronze in the under 100 kg division.

He scored the crucial point with a waza-ari (the second-highest score a judoka can score).

This is a fourth career medal for El Nahas in the Grand Slam.

On Sunday, the Canadian judoka of Egyptian origin suffered his only loss in the quarter-finals against Russian Arman Adamian. The latter won the silver after losing to his compatriot Niyaz Ilyasov in the final.

Shady El Nahas en BRONZE chez les -100 kg! ����



Il a ainsi conclu l'épatante récolte de QUATRE médailles d'#ÉquipeCanada au grand chelem de judo de Budapest, en Hongrie! ������#JUDOHUNGARY #JudoBudapest pic.twitter.com/BFW7h8qMFs

Canada concluded the first competition since the start of the pandemic this spring with four medals.

7 month later...7mois plus tard��

1st Grand Slam ���� #JUDOHUNGARY

61 countries/pays

5 fighters/combatants��

4 medals / médailles + 5th/ème place@antoine_vf @catherinebp94 @JudoMargelidon @jessicaklimkait @ShadyElNAHAS ���� #Tokyo2021 #backontrack #JudoBudapest #judo #judocanada pic.twitter.com/Mxo5pBP0ou

Ontarian Jessica Klimkait started the ball rolling on Friday by triumphing in the under 57 kg category. Quebecer Antoine Valois-Fortier took silver in the under 81 kg category, and Montrealer Arthur Margelidon won bronze in the under 73 kg category on Saturday.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2020.