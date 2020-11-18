Montrealers asked to look out for missing 14-year-old girl with mental age of seven

Montreal police are asking for the public's help finding a 14-year-old girl with the mental age of a seven-year-old.

Emmiley-Paolina Gué was last seen this morning at 8:50 at her home in Montreal North, and she hasn't been seen since. Her family is worried for her safety.

She's described as Black, 5'4" and 110 pounds, with brown eyes. She speaks French.

When last seen, she was wearing a pink jacket, a beige scarf and toque, brown boots and a black backpack with a pink and blue floral design, as well as a lunchbox with the same floral design.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.