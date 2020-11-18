iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montrealers asked to look out for missing 14-year-old girl with mental age of seven

image.png

Montreal police are asking for the public's help finding a 14-year-old girl with the mental age of a seven-year-old.

Emmiley-Paolina Gué was last seen this morning at 8:50 at her home in Montreal North, and she hasn't been seen since. Her family is worried for her safety.

She's described as Black, 5'4" and 110 pounds, with brown eyes. She speaks French.

When last seen, she was wearing a pink jacket, a beige scarf and toque, brown boots and a black backpack with a pink and blue floral design, as well as a lunchbox with the same floral design.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error