Montrealers drawn to COVID-delayed Free Comic Book Day

Most years, Free Comic Book Day would see fans lined up outside St-Henri's Crossover Comics, many waiting up to two hours for a chance to get their hands on some of the industry's latest releases.

But while the free comics are back this year, owners say they're unsure whether the crowds will return.

"With COVID-19 restrictions, we're limited by how many people can be inside and we understand no one wants to be standing outside for excessive periods of time," said Ray Silas, who co-owns Crossover.

To attract customers, the store is turning Free Comic Book Day into a weekend-long event with the newest releases on offer Saturday.

“We want everyone to be able to celebrate, so we’re planning to keep a smooth flow in and out of the store,” said Silas.

"The industry has a very big diversity, whether you're looking for crime, romance, sci-fi, fantasy, or journalistic comics. You might be reluctant to try something for $20, but if you get to try it for free and find that it's something that interests you. You can always come back.”





Free Comic Book Day encourages customers to visit participating independent comic book stores and pick-up a selection of fresh comic titles, free of charge.

The annual celebrations, traditionally held the first Saturday in May, have been pushed to August 14 this year, to foster a safer shopping experience for comic book fans during the pandemic.

While the comics are free for customers, they're not for stores. Each year, publishers apply to provide comic books at cost to retailers, who in turn give them away for free.

"The comic business suffered through the pandemic, so I’ll do my part and help," said Marc Fabrizi, who’s planning to shop at downtown retailer Capitaine Quebec, run by the organizers of Montreal Comiccon.

"I’ll pick up the free books, and have my daughters choose a few books and toys that I’ll buy, to support those guys as best I can. I’m looking forward to the creative conversations you can only find in a comic book store that we’ve missed throughout 2020 and most of 2021.” he said.

Dozens of comic books are on offer this year, with publishers and retailers hoping to catch the attenion to new readers.

“Pre-COVID it was a nice way get out and discover new comic titles, have a reason to dress up, and wear a mask for six hours for the pure joy of it,” said Ryan Stick of Capitaine Quebec.

“Before the pandemic [Free Comic Book Day] was great for business. I used to work for a friend at another store and would be in costume from 9 am to 5pm and the line ups were great. It wasn’t uncommon for people to buy stuff since they were already in the store for the free comics.”

Though he expects a low-key event this year, Stick says he sees this year’s event as a step toward normalcy.

“We’ve almost trained ourselves to think cramming into one place is bad, but this should be a nice stepping stone back to the way things were,” he said. “Plus the store is big, clean and protocols will be followed.”





Back at Crossover Comics, Ray Silas says the day is a free way to discover what you might like to read.

"There's something for everyone, including stunning talent coming out of Montreal and Quebec. Guy Delisle has been doing journalistic books that have had worldwide appeal, and Yanick Paquette has worked on Wonder Woman and Swamp Thing. We have Karl Kerschl, who has put out stuff recently and has also done some Marvel work," he said.

"It's also the type of day where people discover what they've been watching, like Umbrella Academy on Netflix, The Boys on Amazon, or their favourite anime, are comic book-related projects. If you're someone who follows streaming services or keeps up with the latest movies, you may have unwittingly seen something that's inspired by comics."

Also participating in Free Comic Book Day this year are Brave Comix (Westmount), Comic Hunter (Ahuntsic), Komico (CDN-NDG), Librairie Omnibus (Downtown), and Millenium Comics (Plateau).