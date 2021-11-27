Montrealers gather to mourn 16-year-old Thomas Trudel

Mourners young and old gathered to pay their respects Saturday to Thomas Trudel, a 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed on Nov. 14 without apparent cause.

Trudel was killed in Montreal's Saint-Michel neighbourhood, at the intersection of Villeray Street and 20th Ave. in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough. Police haven’t yet made any arrests.

He was one of three teens killed in Montreal in recent weeks. Their deaths were met with widespread cries from residents calling for more action to fight gun violence.

