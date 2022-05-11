Montrealers get a taste of summer with hot, dry weather

Montrealers have been soaking up the sunshine for the last week, and now temperatures are getting ready to soar.

Wednesday marks the seventh day of this sunny, dry stretch for Montreal - the longest since August 2021. And on this seventh day, daytime highs are expected to climb into the upper 20s. Montreal is expecting a high of 27 degrees Celsius, nearly 10 degrees above average.





Beginning Thursday, the city could potentially see record-breaking heat. From Thursday through Saturday, daytime highs will be flirting with the 30-degree mark.

The warmth was late arriving this year. Montreal recorded its first 20-degree temperature reading of the year on Monday, May 9, with a high of 23.6 C. That is the latest 20-degree reading we’ve seen in the season since 1989. The city typically sees its first 20-degree reading by mid-April.

And Montreal usually sees its first 30-degree reading in the month of May. Last year, Montreal hit the 30-degree mark twice. And in May 2020 the city saw its first heat wave from May 26 to May 29. During that heat wave, the temperature soared to 36.6 C on May 27, which was the warmest May reading of all time, and the city’s second hottest temperature ever recorded, based on Environment Canada’s statistics dating back to 1942.

The stretch of dry weather is expected to come to an end on Saturday night, as showers move in. The second half of the weekend is expected to feature thunderstorms and temperatures will gradually drop through the middle of next week.