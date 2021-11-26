Montrealers line up for hours in the wet snow to snag Black Friday deals

Despite rain, snow and cold temperatures, Montreal shoppers were lined up overnight to take advantage of deals for Black Friday.

In Quebec, the average transaction as of 11:30 a.m. was $109 in the province with 1.2 million transactions logged, according to Moneris, Canada's leading payment provider.

Apparel (174,000) and household (157,000) categories led the way with the most transactions followed by mass merchandise (170,000) and vehicles (30,000).

Shoppers were lined up overnight outside of Centrall MTL, a flagship shoe store on Ste. Catherine St.

"We've been waiting here for over 10 hours, so I really hope its worth it," said one shopper.

"We're just excited to go next finally because we've been waiting since 1 a.m.," said another.

