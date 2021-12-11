Montrealers not so festive as Omicron stirs in Quebec ahead of holidays
The holidays have arrived in Quebec, and with them, a new coronavirus variant, and renewed concerns over festive gatherings.
While Quebec has authorized gatherings of up to 20 people ahead of the holidays, it came with a plea for caution from Health Minister Christian Dube, who “strongly recommended” that everyone gathering in homes be vaccinated.
As the Omicron variant stirs in Quebec, some residents have reported feeling less-than-festive once again this year.
