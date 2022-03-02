Montrealers organize donations, shelter for potential Ukranian refugees

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine rages on, Montrealers are preparing relief efforts for refugees who could end up in Canada, with food and clothing donations pouring into Ukranian churches around the city.

At the Assumption Of Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Rosemont, parish priest Ihor Oshchipko said the contributions have been nonstop.

“So many people want to come to donate,” he said.

He also said he’s been contacted with offers to house refugees when they arrive, and the calls haven’t come from Montreal’s Ukranian community alone.

“I received many calls from the Italian community, the Greek community here, from the Jewish community here," he said.

Oshchipko himself is prepared to accept his two nieces and their four children.

The Ukranian Catholic Church of St-Michael’s is also accepting donations, with an emphasis on medical supplies.

The church sent out a call for unopened medications such as painkillers, bandages, syringes, disinfectant, IV lines, decompression needles, etc, as well as clothing.

The Ukranian Catholic Church of St-Michael is calling for clothing donations and medical supplies. (Ukranian Catholic Church of St-Michael)

It’s currently unclear to what extent Canada will accept Ukranian refugees.

Canada’s spokesperson for the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) says it’s too early to begin resettling Ukrainian refugees.

"You’re going to see probably that people will stay close to the border area," Rema Jamous told The Canadian Press. “The overwhelming majority of refugees around the world will stay close to home and they will wait in neighbouring countries for an opportunity to return to their countries of origin.”

The federal government announced it is prioritizing residency applications from Ukraine and is extending a extending a temporary public policy allowing Ukranian visitors to apply for a work permit from within Canada.

The president of the St. Volodymyr Ukranian Cultural Association says that while many Ukrainians are staying put and will need support, many will also be relocated to other countries.

“There’s going to be two levels of humanitarian needs. People staying in Ukraine that will be displaced, and we’re looking at about 12 million people,” Gregory Bedik told CTV News. “The other is the people that are fleeing Ukraine.”

— With files from The Canadian Press.