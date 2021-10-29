Montrealers pay respects to firefighter Pierre Lacroix who died in the line of duty

The sun warmed the grieving hearts of thousands of firefighters, mostly from Montreal but also from across North America, who came to pay their last respects on Friday to Pierre Lacroix, who died while rescuing two people in danger in the Lachine Rapids on Oct. 17.

After a procession from the Old Port of Montreal behind a magnificent antique fire truck, the procession, made up of family members, colleagues and an honour guard, arrived at Notre-Dame Basilica for the funeral ceremony.

The ceremony was broadcast on a large screen in the Place d'Armes, where the firefighters were gathered. Some 1,200 were on site.

Inside were numerous tributes evoking the courage and excellence of the fallen firefighter.



Mayor Valérie Plante was the first to speak.



"The sacrifice of Mr. Lacroix will never be forgotten. Today, we are gathered inside and outside this building to pay our last respects to a man who paid with his life to save the lives of others. That is the greatest, the most beautiful sacrifice," she said.

'HE IS A HERO'

Montreal Fire Chief Richard Liebmann then spoke of Lacroix's sense of service.



"Pierre loved to help others and his final gesture, his ultimate gesture, was to help people in peril. Firefighter Lacroix will always be remembered for dying exactly as he lived: helping others," he said.

Richard Lafortune, vice-president of the Firefighters' Association, spoke of the exemplary nature of Lacroix, saying "Pierre represents what is great and good in our firefighters. He was among the best of them. He is a hero. We will always remember and be inspired by the example he set. He made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of his city and his community and we will all be eternally grateful to him."

But it was the words of his colleague Yannick Dion, surrounded by the entire team from Fire Hall 64, that touched the audience the most. Dion described the deceased with great affection, recounting a host of anecdotes that entertained family and friends, highlighting all sorts of funny and unusual traits, such as this one: "Pierre could smoke a cigarette, slam down two large plates of spaghetti, three Jos Louis, two maple boston (doughnuts) and then run 20 kilometres on his way home at night to stay in shape."

Several dignitaries attended the ceremony, including Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault and Ministers Chantal Rouleau, responsible for Montreal, and Ian Lafrenière, a former Montreal police officer, as well as Lieutenant Governor Michel Doyon.

The family, friends and thousands of firefighters who came to pay their respects then gathered at the Palais des congrès to share a meal.

A DANGEROUS AND HEROIC ACT THAT SAVED TWO LIVES

Pierre Lacroix, who was 58 years old, was married and had two children.

He was one of four firefighters on a boat that capsized on Oct. 17 when they tried to help a couple in another boat in distress in the Lachine Rapids area of the river.

While the others were all rescued, Lacroix died after becoming trapped under the boat.

His body was located the following night.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 29, 2021