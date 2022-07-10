iHeartRadio
23°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montrealers protest against man guilty of sexual abuse "inadequate" sentence

image.jpg

Hundreds of people are rallying in front of Montreal's courthouse today to denounce a light sentence imposed on a man who pleaded guilty to sexual assault and voyeurism.

Protest co-organizer Alexandra Dupuy says the decision to grant a conditional discharge in a sexual assault case shows how inadequate the justice system is when it comes to handling such cases.

Judge Matthieu Poliquin in Trois-Rivières, Que., opted last week to give Simon Houle probation and a conditional discharge, partly because a conviction would make it hard for Houle to travel as an engineer.

Poliquin said the 2019 assault happened "all in all quickly," adding that Houle, who pleaded guilty last year, had taken therapy seriously and sincerely regretted his actions.

Dupuy says while most people are criticizing Poliquin, it's the legal process that ought to be questioned and revisited.

Quebec's Crown prosecutors office said it will appeal the judge's sentencing decision.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 10, 2022.  

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*