iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montrealers react to possible Netflix password sharing crackdown

image.jpg

Netflix is floating ideas like cracking down on users who share passwords and introducing ads on its platform after it announced it lost 200,000 subscribers in the first three months of the year.

The net loss resulted in Netflix shares sinking 35 per cent, their lowest level since early 2018.

Some Montrealers are not happy with the potential password sharing crackdown the streaming service is considering.

Watch the video above for the full report from CTV News Montreal's Iman Kassam. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error