Montrealers to get first look at battery-powered unicycle at auto show

Montreal and unicycles go together like bagels and cream cheese.

For all you unicycle enthusiasts out there (you know who you are!), take a look at this: it's a battery-powered unicycle developed by Honda.

Practical for Montreal streets? Probably not. Cool? Wellllll… that's for you to decide.

Montrealers will get a first look at the UNI-CUB at this year's Montreal Auto Show, which takes place Jan. 17 - 26 at Palais des Congres.

Billed as "the world’s first omni-directional driving wheel system," the UNI-CUB was developed by Honda’s robotics team in Japan.

It only takes seconds to learn to ride, and has as its aim "improving mobility in large spaces such as airports, museums, malls," according to a news release.

The 2020 Montreal Auto Show features a number of unveilings, including an electric car zone with 20 vehicles and conferences on electric mobility, green transport and the future of intelligent cars.



Get a preview of the UNI-CUB in the short video above.