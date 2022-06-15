iHeartRadio
22°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Moose at large in Quebec City suburb

(SPVQ)

A moose was on the loose in Quebec City early Wednesday morning, with police (SPVQ) warning motorists and pedestrians to proceed with extra caution in the Université Laval area.

The moose, which appears to be rather young, was spotted wandering along René-Lévesque Blvd., near the university in the Sainte-Foy neighbourhood.

In a press release, the SPVQ said it's working to "limit the animal's movements as much as possible in order to direct it to more appropriate locations."  

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*