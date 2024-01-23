Moose on the loose stops traffic on Quebec highway

Drivers on a highway north of Quebec City were slowed down Tuesday after a moose sauntered onto the road.

The beast was spotted near a lumber facility on Route 155, weaving between cars that had rolled to a stop to let it pass.

It's not clear how long the moose lingered. Quebec's Transport Ministry (MTQ) told Noovo Info it wasn't notified of the event.

Drivers are urged to report wildlife encounters to the ministry by calling 511.

"The movement of large wildlife occurs mainly at dawn and dusk, and also in spring, with the dispersal of juveniles [deer and moose]. The MTQ asks users to be vigilant at all times when driving in rural and wooded areas, where the presence of large wildlife is observed," the MTQ said in a statement.

Watch the video above to see the moose on the move.

With files from Noovo Info's Jennifer Gravel.