More alleged victims accuse ex-Quebec hockey coach arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting minors

There are at least 16 new alleged victims who have come forward against former Montreal police officer and ex- Greenfield Park minor hockey coach François (Frank) Lamarre.

Longueuil police note it has also received at least 27 new calls from potential victims in Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia and the United States. The force plans to meet with all the alleged victims over the next few weeks.

Lamarre, 71, was arrested by Longueuil police earlier this month at his home.

He faces charges of gross indecency, indecent exposure, sexual assault, sexual touching and invitation to sexual touching towards young boys between the ages of nine and 16 years old.

Lamarre, whom police say has lived in Greenfield Park for almost 50 years, was a minor hockey coach in the 1970s and 1980s.



"Investigators want to reassure all the victims and witnesses that they're going to be helped, that they're going to be listened to, and they know that it takes a lot of courage to speak out about it," said Patrick Barriere of Longueuil police.

From 1972 to 1997, he allegedly committed various sexual crimes against boys aged nine to 16 -- when he was between the ages of 24 and 49. Police say it is possible some offences could have taken place before or after that time period.

Police note that he previously lived on Springfield and Campbell streets; he often changed vehicles, but investigators know he drove Fords and Cadillacs.

The alleged crimes were believed to have been committed at Lamarre's home, in his car and at several arenas. Some were youth involved in hockey, while other alleged victims lived in the neighbourhood.

One of the alleged victims, Greenfield Park Councillor Wade Wilson spoke out publicly to accuse Lamarre of abusing him 45 years ago.

"I really didn't think it had an impact on me. I thought about it quite often," he told CTV News. "I'll do what I have to do now. If I'm called to court to testify, I'll do whatever it takes to put him away."



After his arrest, Lamarre was released with several conditions to comply with pending his trial.

He is not allowed to speak to potential victims or children under the age of 18 and he cannot go near parks, arenas, community centres or schools.

He is scheduled to appear at the Longueuil courthouse on Dec. 19.



Barriere said no new charges are expected for now, but investigators will meet with everyone who contacted them. They are encouraging anyone else with information to get in touch.

Longueuil police are still looking for other potential victims. Anyone with information is asked to call 450 463-7211. All calls are confidential.

-- with files from The Canadian Press.