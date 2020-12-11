More and more hospital beds taken up by COVID patients, could run low outside of Montreal area

As COVID cases continue to rise, more and more hospital beds are expected to be taken up by COVID patients in the Montreal area in the next month while beds could run low in hospitals in outlying regions.

The weekly update from the INESSS, Quebec's health research institute says while overall there should be enough hospital beds for COVID patients over the next month, the number of hospitalizations remains high.

In the Montreal area, occupancy rates of hospital beds reserved for COVID patients should continue to go up in the next month. In the outlying regions, nearly 60% of beds are already taken up and hospitals could go over maximum limits that were already planned - and these projections don't take into account outbreaks in the healthcare sector.

The weekly report also points out that the number of new COVID cases are now increasing among those under 18 and less so among those 80 years and over.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé said it looks more and more like they made the right decision to limit people's contact during the Christmas period.

In a statement, Dubé said the next couple of weeks will be crucial to get through this. Dubé said we can't let up now and for the next several weeks even if the vaccine is coming - not while most people won't be vaccinated. But he said, "we can see the finish line."

