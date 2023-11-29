More buses and trains added to alleviate Ile-aux-Tourtes bridge traffic

The Quebec Transport Ministry (MTQ) announced that more trains and buses will run between the Island of Montreal and Vaudreuil-Dorion to alleviate pressure on traffic after another lane was closed on the bridge.

The MTQ closed the bridge on the weekend after a large crack was found, and three of six lanes reopened on Monday.

As of Wednesday, the exo train line announced that it would add the following departures to its Vaudreuil/Hudson line 11:

Train #16: Departure from Vaudreuil at 7:30 a.m. ;

Train #12: Departs Hudson Station at 6:14 a.m.;

Train #21: Departs Lucien L'Allier station at 4:40 p.m., terminating at Hudson station.

In addition, exo is adding around 100 bus departures on the 7, 10, 35, and 40 routes.

The MTQ adds that commuters should try to use public transport when possible.

❗ Pont de l’Île-aux-Tourtes ❗

Nouvelle configuration à trois voies en vigueur.



‼️ Gestion dynamique de la circulation ‼️

2 voies vers Montréal en matinée

2 voies vers Vaudreuil-Dorion en après-midi



Pour plus de détails �� https://t.co/KJdG7AWbWa pic.twitter.com/HJ51Dozssm