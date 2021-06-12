iHeartRadio
More COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinics operating in Montreal

Montrealers will have more options for walk-in COVID-19 vaccination spots over the next 10 days.

A new list of clinics released by the CIUSSS West-Central Montreal includes several walk-in clinics offering both first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine and are operating on a first-come, first-served basis.

Only people who have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least eight weeks ago are eligible for their second shot at the walk-in clinics.

Those clinics are operating in addition to others that require appointments.

The walk-in clinics are located at:

  • Howie-Morenz Arena (8650 Querbes Ave.) - Operating June 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • CLSC Parc-Extension (7085 Hutchison St.) - Operating June and June 13 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and June 14 through June 18 from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Universite de Montreal, MIL campus (1375 Therese-Lavoie-Roux Ave.) - Operating every day from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Bill Durnan Arena (4988 Vezina St.) - Offering new, extended hours until June 22 from 8:10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Second doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine for those who received their first dose at least eight weeks ago are also available on a walk-in basis at Decarie Square (6900 Decarie Blvd.) every day from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. 

