iHeartRadio
17°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

More grocery competition needed in Canada: Competition Bureau


produce-is-shown-in-a-grocery-store-1-6457354-1687862113243

GATINEAU, QUE. - Canada's grocery sector needs better competition to help keep food prices down and encourage new entrants, the country's competition watchdog has found.

In a highly anticipated study released Tuesday, the Competition Bureau says concentration in the grocery industry has increased in recent years with the largest grocers increasing the amount they make on food sales.

It says most Canadians buy groceries in stores owned by a handful of grocery giants, with Canada's three largest grocers -- Loblaws, Sobeys, and Metro -- collectively reporting more than $100 billion in sales and $3.6 billion in profits last year.

The study says Canada needs solutions to help bring grocery prices in check and more competition is a key part of the answer.

It proposes four recommendations to improve competition and lower prices, including an innovation strategy to support new grocery businesses and expand consumer choice.

The competition watchdog also recommends governments encourage the growth of independent grocers and the entry of international grocers into the Canadian market, consider introducing accessible and harmonized unit pricing requirements to help Canadians compare grocery prices and take measures to limit property controls in the grocery industry.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*