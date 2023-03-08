More measures set to resolve customer service crisis at SAAQ

The computer glitch at Quebec's auto insurance board (Societe de l'assurance automobile du Quebec - SAAQ) has prompted the Quebec government to put three measures in place to avoid long waits at service centres.

The Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility, Geneviève Guilbault, announced in a news release on Wednesday that as of this Thursday, the validity period of driver's licences scheduled to expire between March 9 and June 1, 2023, will be extended. As a result, the period for paying the amounts due will be extended to a maximum of 90 days from the driver's licence holder's birthday.

In addition, Guilbault announced that the validity period for temporary registration certificates issued between March 9 and April 8, 2023, will be extended from 10 to 60 days. This will give people who purchase their vehicle from a dealer more time to register their vehicle.

Finally, as of Thursday, the validity of foreign driver's licences will be maintained until Aug. 29 of this year in order to give their holders a reprieve to apply for a licence in Quebec.

These three measures are in addition to those that came into effect last Monday in order for the SAAQ to better manage its customer service crisis.

Thus, depending on the volume of traffic, opening hours will be brought forward in the morning and extended at the end of the day, and services will be offered by appointment on weekends. In addition, some 150 additional employees were to be gradually assigned to SAAQ customer services as of last Monday, and self-service digital terminals have been added in some branches.

It is also possible for people who have to wait in line to consult the daily capacity of each service centre on the SAAQ website.

The government says that as of next Monday, the authentication process will be simplified in seven SAAQ branches. Two pieces of identification will be required instead of four, namely the health insurance card and the driver's licence.

The SAAQ's digital platform was to allow customers to carry out most transactions online. Since its launch on Feb. 20, 103,000 Quebecers have successfully used it out of 335,000 clients served.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 8, 2023.