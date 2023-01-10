iHeartRadio
-11°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

More needs to be done to make Quebec communities safer, group says


image.jpg

A group of former police officers and politicians wants to make communities across Quebec safer.

They say they'd like to address several issues, including gun violence.

The former police officers and municipal politicians started their group a year ago, following a spate of deadly shootings in Montreal.

A year later, they feel like more needs to be done to fight gun violence.

Watch the video above for the full report by CTV's Olivia O'Malley. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*